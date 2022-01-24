CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,049 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of APA opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

