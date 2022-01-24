CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% in the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -398.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

