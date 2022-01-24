CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

VLY opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.