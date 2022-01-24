CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $231,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

