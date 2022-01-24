CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $243,000 in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colfax by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 647,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX opened at $42.45 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

