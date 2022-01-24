CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,933 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World by 23.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,829,153. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

