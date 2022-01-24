CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $249,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

