CIBC Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$68.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. NBF upped their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.27.

TSE MRU opened at C$63.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.43. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

