Citigroup Inc. Acquires 371,438 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 35,375.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWM. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.