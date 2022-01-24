Citigroup Inc. Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. FMR LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $27,163,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $137.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

