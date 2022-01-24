Citigroup Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

