Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,146,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,843,000 after buying an additional 417,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

NYSE:C opened at $63.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

