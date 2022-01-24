Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.46 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

