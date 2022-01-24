Citigroup Inc. Sells 104,466 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

