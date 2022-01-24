Citigroup Inc. Sells 73,248 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

