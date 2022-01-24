Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

