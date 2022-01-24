Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

