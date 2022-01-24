Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

CFG stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

