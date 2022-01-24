Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.46

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 13147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Clarivate alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.