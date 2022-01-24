Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.09).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.34) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.34) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.75) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.31) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CKN stock traded down GBX 255 ($3.44) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,410 ($46.01). 48,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,420 ($32.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($57.00). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,779.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,673.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

