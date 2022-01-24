Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

NYSE:YOU opened at $21.09 on Friday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $65.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

