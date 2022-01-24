CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $226.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 228.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 349430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £667.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740 ($46,036.29). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($876.41).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

