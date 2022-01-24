CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

