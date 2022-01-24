Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 39,887.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

CCEP stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

