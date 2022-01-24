Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $80.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

