Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

