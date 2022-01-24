Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00004277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $277.56 million and $34.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

