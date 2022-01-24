Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.33. 4,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 163,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $622.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

