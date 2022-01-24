Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Comerica stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

