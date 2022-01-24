Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

