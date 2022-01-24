Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of CMC opened at $33.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

