Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.36) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

Shares of CBK opened at €7.39 ($8.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.97 ($9.06).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

