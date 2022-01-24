Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,008 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

