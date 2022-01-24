Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 84.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 102.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,002 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 437,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.95 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

