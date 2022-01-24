Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.