Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 163 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG opened at $133.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

