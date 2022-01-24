Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 200 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.