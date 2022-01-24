Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 215,923 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 215,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NS stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

