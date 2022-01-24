Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 653 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 812,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

