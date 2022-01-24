Comparing FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.9% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProAssurance and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.46 -$175.73 million $2.34 10.15 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.23 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 12.13% 3.32% 0.83% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Summary

ProAssurance beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

