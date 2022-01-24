Comparing Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.30% 17.39% 5.49%

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Insight Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.29 N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.40 $172.64 million $5.77 16.64

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 113.09%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

