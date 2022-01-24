Comparing Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.44 $80.41 million $3.30 17.74 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 40.32% 10.14% 1.20% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

