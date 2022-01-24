Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

CMP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 416,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

