COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $79.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.86.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 534,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,147. The company has a market capitalization of $647.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

