Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,053 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

