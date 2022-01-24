Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

