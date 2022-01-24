Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,866 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Saia by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $272.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.