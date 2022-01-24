Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.