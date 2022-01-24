Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 528,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.73. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.