Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

